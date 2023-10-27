Shannon Beador Allegedly Tipsy at Bar Before Arrest, 'Bitching' About Alexis Bellino

Remembering the Victims of Maine Mass Shootingwas allegedly pretty boozed up ahead of her car crash and DUI arrest -- we're told she was at a nearby bar, complaining about a certain former 'RHOC' star., at"A Restaurant" -- that's the real name -- in Newport Beach, CA on Saturday night. FYI, the spot is about half a mile from where she

We're told Shannon appeared tipsy while hanging at the bar the entire time, but it's unclear exactly what she was sippin' on. As one witness put it ... she was loud and boisterous through the night, with her arms flailing in the air., who was also in the restaurant -- although, that allegedly didn't stop Shannon from bitching about her to other people nearby, with real animosity in the air.

When reached for comment, Alexis told TMZ ..."When my girlfriends and I arrived for a fun night out together, it was soon brought to my attention that Shannon was also at the same restaurant. Shannon and I did not interact that night, but it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in's lawsuit against Shannon. headtopics.com

