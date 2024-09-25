Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Decade-Long Health Struggle

Shailene Woodley elaborated on a 'personal' health struggle she went through in her early 20s this week. The 'Ferrari' actress, 32, said while she was filming 2014’s ' Divergent ' her health began to deteriorate to the point where she could hardly walk, eat or hear. 'I haven’t spoken about exactly what it was because that just feels like a personal thing that I don’t need to disclose,' she told Dear Media’s 'SHE MD' podcast hosts Dr.

Various doctors had suggested she had endometriosis, a tilted uterus or a heart-shaped uterus, she said.

