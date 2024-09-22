SF School Board Candidates Address Closures, Budget Deficit at Forum

San Francisco Board of Education candidates Matt Alexander and Min Chang at the Friday night forum. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Sep. 20, 2024.With the San Francisco Unified School District readying to sail off the edge of the map, 10 of the 11 declared Board of Education candidates shared their plans on proposed school closures and the district’s mammoth budget deficit with over 100 community members at a Friday night forum.
That includes increasing the amount of public comment at board meetings, writing the school district’s “first-ever policy” to guarantee immigrant parents’ right to interpretation and translation services during Individualized Education Program meetings, and securing $8 million city funding to expand an elementary school math program to prepare kids for algebra, according to Alexander, who has over two decades of experience as teacher and principal in public schools.
Another candidate preaching a business perspective was Ann Hsu, a former appointed school board member who lost her election after makingregarding Black and Latinx families. After a two-year hiatus, she’s back: “I would ask the superintendent, for every program that we spend money on, to define metrics of success,” she said. “If they cannot meet those metrics of success, then we need to cut them.
In addition to being highly sought after by tech groups, Huling and Gupta both emphasized their working class backgrounds.
