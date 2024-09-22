Severe Thunderstorms, Record Heat Across Parts of US

Thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday across parts of the central United States as a summer-like pattern continues to deliver hot temperatures and scattered severe weather .

Farther north there is another area under a marginal risk for severe storms stretching from Minneapolis to Omaha and Kansas City. Damaging wind is the main risk with storms but flash flooding and some hail is also possible. They system that brought heavy rain and flooding to North Carolina and Virginia last week is now sitting off the Northeast coast, creating rip currents, high surf, and coastal flooding for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast.

