Severe Thunderstorms Expected Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

Steady, heavy rain with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Plan on a slow commute this morning followed by even more widespread, and possibly severe, thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning likely with the strongest parts. There is also a minimal, weak tornado threat late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Stay alert.We're drying out Wednesday with only a few storms then clearing out Thursday but temps are staying seasonable...

What To Expect:Steady morning rainStronger afternoon stormsMore seasonable temps this weekTropical rain this weekend possibleDaily Breakdown:Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms.| High: 74ºWednesday: Few thundershowers. | High: 76ºThursday: Drying out. Seasonal. | High: 77ºFriday: More clouds. Pleasant. | High: 76ºSaturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers | High: 79ºSunday: Rain possible early. Mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorm Severe Weather Tornado Threat Rain Wind Gusts

