Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Adams and York Counties

Published: Sep. 22, 2024, 1:21 a.m.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 1:08 a.m. valid until 1:30 a.m. for Adams and York counties."At 1:08 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkville, moving south at 20 mph," according to the weather service. " Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Lightning can follow conductive pathways, and these precautions reduce the risk of electrical surges.After the last lightning strike or thunderclap, wait at least 30 minutes before resuming outdoor activities. Camping in an open setting during a thunderstorm is strongly discouraged. If no alternative exists, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying areas. Remember that a tent offers no protection against lightning.
If the roadside is your only option, pull off as far as possible, preferably past the end of a guard rail, and wait until the storm passes. Keep your headlights on and turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your position.
