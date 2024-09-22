Several Beaches Closed After Medical Waste Washes Ashore

Several popular beaches along the Maryland and Delaware coast were closed to swimming after medical waste , including needles, washed ashore last week. Swimming was prohibited at beaches that included Ocean City , Maryland, and Fenwick Island, Delaware, and both state and federal beaches on Assateague Island, which is part of Maryland and Virginia.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan’s office told Fox News Digital on Thursday that swimming was closed to swimmers because of rough surf conditions, limited lifeguards and out of an abundance of caution, as officials awaited water test results. The mayor’s office added that it is hoping to have beaches reopened to swimmers by Friday. The town said that crews will continue monitoring the beach, removing debris and updating the public as more information is obtained.

