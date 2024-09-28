Seventeen Killed In Two Separate Mass Shootings In South Africa

This photo supplied by the South Africa Police Services shows the scene where seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other Friday night in Lusikisiki , South Africa , police said Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood, which is a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of the town. Local media reported that the people were attending a family gathering at the time of the shooting, but the motive for the killings remains unknown.Rwanda’s army and an armed group shelled displaced people camps in Congo, rights group saysPolice minister Senzo Mchunu told a media briefing on Saturday that a team of detectives and forensic experts had been deployed.

Mass Shootings South Africa Lusikisiki Violence Tragedy

