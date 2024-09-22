Seven California Lottery Players Win Millions

Seven very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets. The biggest winner was Hyo Suk Jang, who won a whopping $20 million after hitting the SuperLotto Plus jackpot from the drawing on February 3. The lucky ticket came from Y & Y Market in Los Angeles. Oscar Melendez won the $5 million top prize on a Year of Fortune Scratchers, which came from the 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach.

Oscar Melendez won the $5 million top prize on a Year of Fortune Scratchers, which came from the 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. Meanwhile, Annette Lopez scored her big break and won the top $1 million prize on a Power 10's Scratchers game she bought at a Save Mart in Merced.

Lottery Winners California Millions Jackpot

