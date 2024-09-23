Sergiño Dest On USMNT's Struggles and His Recovery From Injury

It's probably not a coincidence that the U.S. national team's miserable summer of 2024 took place with Sergiño Dest forced to watch from the other side of the world as his country struggled without him. Dest — the mercurial 23-year-old USMNT right back, 2022 World Cup veteran and an automatic starter when he's healthy — missed this month's two friendly matches and the June/July Copa América while recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last spring.
Which is why he spent his own money to create the Sergiño Dest Court in Almere, which officially opens on Sept. 27. The idea is simple. 'Basically, it's a way to get all these skills,' he said. 'It's small, so you can go alone or with a couple friends, and you learn how to not just punch the ball forward and run. You have to control it in tight spaces. You can run a little bit, but you need to find other solutions to beat your opponent.
USMNT Sergiño Dest Copa América Injury Recovery
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »