SEPTA To Reinstate Parking Fees At Stations Starting Sept. 23

After 4 years, SEPTA plans to reinstate parking fees -- at a higher rate -- for lots at stations throughout its system beginning on Sept. 23Last month, SEPTA officials announced that they will end free parking with a"phased approach" that is set to begin this week.“These fees will help offset parking lot maintenance costs as we continue to do our part to generate revenue in the midst of a funding crisis ,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards in a statement.
When parking fees are resumed, the cost to park at SEPTA-owned surface lots will increase to $2 from $1 and to $4 from $2 at three garages -- Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown and Lansdale."It’s not good. I enjoy having the lot to park in, I feel safe parking here," said Kendre Taylor a SEPTA rider.
According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the new fees are expected to generate millions in new revenues for the mass transit provider. In 2019, Busch said SEPTA collected $4.7 million in parking revenue but that ridership since the pandemic has been down and has only gradually increased to 66% of pre-pandemic ridership.
SEPTA Parking Fees Philadelphia Public Transit Funding Crisis
