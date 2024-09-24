We are seeking a talented and a highly motivated senior research scientist in bioinformatics/ statistical genomics /AI to join a large team of the Medical and Population Genomics Lab, Sidra Medicine, Qatar.

Design and implement bioinformatics and analytical pipelines as needed to achieve research outcomes, for various data types including genomic, imaging data and HERParticipate in lab management and the mentoring of junior staffDeliver oral presentation in meetings and conferences on research progress and outcomesPhD in relevant field, preferably bioinformatics, statistical genetics, computational biology or computer...

Experience working with established computational methods for the analysis of high throughput technologies

Bioinformatics Statistical Genomics AI Drug Discovery Pediatric Neurology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NatureBiotech / 🏆 231. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– Bioinformatics/Computational Genomics/Machine Learning - Qatar (QA) job with Sidra Medicine QatarWe are seeking a talented and a highly motivated senior research scientist in bioinformatics/statistical genomics/AI to join a large team of the Medical and Population Genomics Lab, Sidra Medicine, Qatar.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Iranian cancer research scientist awarded $3.8 million in federal discrimination lawsuit against UABDr. Fariba Moeinpour was stalked, attacked and held at gunpoint while being called a 'sand n-----,' according to her lawsuit.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Lord Kelvin: How the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world'What got you into astrophysics?' It's a question I'm often asked at outreach events, and I answer by pointing to my early passion for exploring the biggest questions about our universe. Well, along with seeing Star Wars at an impressionable age.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Dallas scientist wins prestigious Lasker Award for immune researchJames Chen, a professor of microbiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, has won a Lasker Award for his discovery of an enzyme involved in immune response.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

HHS Finalizes Rule on Research Misconduct to Foster Research IntegrityORI issued 2024 Public Health Service Policies on Research Misconduct to increase transparency, efficiency, and objectivity in research misconduct proceedings.

Source: HHSGov - 🏆 147. / 63 Read more »

Scripps Research Institute, Fellow Position, Fall 2025 - La Jolla, California job with Scripps Research InstituteScripps Research Fellows are intended to be scientists of exceptional promise and creativity who have recently completed their Ph.D. training, or with limited postdoctoral experience (| 1 year).

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »