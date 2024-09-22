Senior Official Overseeing NYC's Migrant Crisis Subpoenaed

A senior official charged with leading Mayor Eric Adams ’ response to New York City ’s ongoing migrant crisis became the latest to be hit with a subpoena by federal prosecutors on Friday, according to multiple published reports., the city’s director of asylum seeker operations, with a subpoena at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Sept. 19, theHowever, the mayor’s top spokesperson, Fabien Levy, declined to confirm the subpoena when reached by amNewYork Metro.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which is helming at least three investigations into the mayor’s campaign and City Hall, declined to comment on the reported subpoena.indicate that the subpoena is seeking information related to an investigation into another senior Adams administration official — Tim Pearson. Although it was not clear what specific materials investigators were seeking from Schaeffer.

Pearson, who officially for the city’s Economic Development Corporation, but oversees migrant crisis contracting for the administration, was one of several City Hall officialsearlier this month. Other figures who were raided by the feds earlier this month include former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, her partner Schools Chancellor David Banks and his brother Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

New York City Migrant Crisis Subpoena Federal Investigation Eric Adams

