Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Mental Health Warnings On Social Media

Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Katie Britt, R-Ala., are introducing the “Stop the Scroll Act,” a measure which would require social media platforms to show users mental health advisories.

“The Surgeon General has said there needs to be a warning sign on social media apps,” Sen. Britt said in a video. “People deserve to know what they’re about to enter into.” Last week, Instagram introduced its “Teen Accounts” feature aimed at younger users. Such accounts will feature privacy restrictions limiting account visibility and who teen users can receive direct messages from.

