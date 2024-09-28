Senator Rick Scott: 'The Water Coming In Just Floods' During Hurricane Helene Aftermath

Senator Rick Scott said Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics ” that the changing climate is causing hurricanes to become more severe when discussing the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Scott said, “Who knows but you’re right. Irma was bigger than our state. This was gigantic. And do you know, the other thing that it seems like what’s happening, is the storm surge is getting worse. We had over ten foot of storm surge.”

Climate Change Hurricanes Florida Senator Rick Scott Storm Surge

