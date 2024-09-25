Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Strengthening Secret Service Protection for Presidential Candidates

A bill to strengthen U.S. Secret Service protection for presidential candidates unanimously passed in the Senate a week after a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.by Reps. Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres on July 23, 2024, shortly after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

“My bill with @RepRitchie to provide for enhanced Secret Service protection for @realDonaldTrump and @VP has passed the Senate unanimously, after passing the House 405-0,” Lawler wrote in aon X. “It’s now headed to @POTUS for signature. Elections should be decided at the ballot box, not by an assassin.”

Under the bill, the “Director of the United States Secret Service” would “apply the same standards for determining” how many agents are needed to protect the president and vice president, as well as presidential and vice presidential candidates. The bill would also require a “comprehensive review of the provision of protection by the Secret Service for Presidents, Vice Presidents, former Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates,” and the Secret Service would submit a report “to the Committee on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives and the Committee on the Judiciary of the Senate” with “the findings from such reviews,” as well as recommendations on how protection could be improved.

