Sen. Lummis: 'We Do Not Consent To Be Governed Like This' As She Rebukes Harris And Biden Admin

Vice President Kamala Harris will continue and amplify the disastrous Biden - Harris policies rejected by the American people, Sen. Cynthia Lummis told host Matthew Boyle on Harris has done all she can to avoid policy discussions, so Lummis and her Republican colleagues — many who served with Harris in the Senate — are shining a light on Harris ’s radical policy record., inspired by the Declaration of Independence, which prosecutes the case against the Biden - Harris agenda.

“Kamala Harris was in the room when that horrible departure from Afghanistan happened,” she said. “Kamala Harris has supported Joe Biden’s policies from beginning to end.”“We’ve had somewhere between 10 and 20 million illegal people cross our border, trafficking in people, trafficking in fentanyl, and now we have communities that have been absolutely abated by people who can’t drive,” she said. “They’re doing hit and runs.

“If Kamala Harris is elected President of the United States, inflation will get much worse, and it will affect everyone who goes to the grocery store, buys fuel, buys heating oil, and is just trying to make ends meet,” she warned. “From month to month, they will not close the border. More people will come across the border, taking low-income jobs from low-income people, those most hard hit by prices at the grocery stores.

“We’ve never heard out of her own mouth her say that she will not be fracking,” Lummis said. “In fact, all of the major pronouncements about what she won’t do have come from her staff. She won’t say it, and so she’s not accountable for what her staff says. And she can go into the White House and say, ‘Never mind. That was never my position. My staff spoke out of turn.'”

“That bill that she’s referred to was not a border security bill, it was a comprehensive immigration policy bill,” Lummis said. “Right now, we need to stop the bleeding, and the bleeding is caused by the fact that President Trump had the border pretty well shut down when he left office.

Lummis discussed her leadership in cryptocurrency, which Trump has made a centerpiece of his campaign. She said Harris “is in sync with Elizabeth Warren on digital assets, as far as I can tell.”

Biden Harris Lummis Government Policies Border Security DOJ

