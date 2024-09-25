Selena Gomez to Guest Star in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Revival

, who played Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, in the original series. The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who is trying to live a non-magical life, when Alex brings Billie to his house, hoping Justin will teach her the world of magic.and Disney Channel on Demand the next day, October 30, 2024. Alongside the release information, Disney also announced that Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will direct episodes in Season 1.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez, and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. The original series,

