Secret Service 'Litany Of Failures' In First Assassination Attempt On Trump, Says Senator Paul

The preliminary report on the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump points to a “litany of failures” by U.S. Secret Service , Sen. Rand Paul said during an appearance onPaul, part of the Homeland Security Committee who helped write the report, explained that it lists “a litany of failures by the Secret Service , one after another.”
“We haven’t done a full investigation yet. We know in the second assassination that the man sat around for 12 hours polishing his weapon, getting his weapon ready, aiming his weapon, and he’s been doing that for 30 days, looking for a shot to get off of Trump,” the senator said. “Were those counter snipers, maybe just in Washington, not at anybody’s event? Possibly, but they haven’t given us that information. We’ve been asking for six weeks, since Butler, for what security requests were submitted and what were denied, who denied them and why,” he said, noting that he asked acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe Jr. during their last meeting if he has this information.
Despite that, Paul said everyone can be grateful that the counter snipers happened to be there in Butler that day.
