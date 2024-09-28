Secret Service 'Litany Of Failures' In First Assassination Attempt On Trump, Says Senator Paul

The preliminary report on the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump points to a “litany of failures” by U.S. Secret Service , Sen. Rand Paul said during an appearance onPaul, part of the Homeland Security Committee who helped write the report, explained that it lists “a litany of failures by the Secret Service , one after another.”

“We haven’t done a full investigation yet. We know in the second assassination that the man sat around for 12 hours polishing his weapon, getting his weapon ready, aiming his weapon, and he’s been doing that for 30 days, looking for a shot to get off of Trump,” the senator said. “Were those counter snipers, maybe just in Washington, not at anybody’s event? Possibly, but they haven’t given us that information. We’ve been asking for six weeks, since Butler, for what security requests were submitted and what were denied, who denied them and why,” he said, noting that he asked acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe Jr. during their last meeting if he has this information.

Despite that, Paul said everyone can be grateful that the counter snipers happened to be there in Butler that day.

Trump Secret Service Assassination Attempt Senator Paul Homeland Security

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOD providing Secret Service ‘additional assistance’ in wake of Trump assassination attemptThe U.S. Secret Service will get additional help with logistics, transportation and communications from the Department of Defense following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ron Johnson: FBI, Secret Service Trump Attempted Assassination Investigation Designed to Create Suspicion, Drive Conspiracy TheoriesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Imprisoning Donald Trump With Secret Service Would Be 'Logistical Nightmare'—AttorneyThe former president, who was found guilty in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, is due to be sentenced on September 18.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Barron Trump starts college with backpack and Secret Service entourageThe sighting of Donald Trump’s 6-foot-7-inch son at New York University Wednesday ends months of speculation about his college choice.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

New allegations on Secret Service security failures ahead of Trump assassination attemptHawley alleges the Homeland Security agents were pulled off other investigations to try and guard the former president.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Acting Secret Service director briefs lawmakers on Trump assassination attempt ahead of public reportActing Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe spoke with lawmakers Thursday to discuss the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »