Seattle Sports Teams Distance Themselves From Macklemore After 'F--- America!' Concert Remarks

Two professional sports teams distanced themselves from rapper Macklemore after he told concertgoers at a pro-Palestinian event in Seattle, 'F--- America!' Macklemore is a part of the ownership groups of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and MLS’ Seattle Sounders FC. Both teams released a joint statement on Macklemore ’s remarks.
We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations,' the teams said on Monday, via KOMO News. He joined the ownership group of the Sounders in August 2019 and was a part of the Kraken’s ownership group in in April 2022. 'We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter,' the statement added.
He said the proceeds of the event held at Seward Park Amphitheater would go to various groups, including the controversial agency known as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees . Israeli officials have declared that UNRWA is strongly tied to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The U.N. itself announced in August that nine UNRWA staffers would be fired due to possible involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel.
As of Tuesday, there are still 101 hostages being held in Gaza. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes about half are still alive. Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
