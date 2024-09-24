Seattle Seniors Say RV Encampment Displaced From Street Now Threatens Apartment Complex

Seniors who live in an apartment complex in south Seattle say the city's efforts to clear nearby homeless encampment s have pushed people living in RVs to move right next to their building.

“They moved them from that street, and they just came up and pulled their vehicles, their trailers, their accouterments right here," said Diane Radischat, who lives at the Arrowhead Gardens apartments. "So now we have to essentially start all over. People once again don't feel safe to come out." Neighbors have reported hearing fights in the encampment and generators running all night. Several residents have reported car burglaries, and a car was stolen from their parking garage last week.

