Seattle Seahawks Win Ugly But Still Undefeated

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the few remaining teams yet to lose in 2024. Almost as remarkable is the way they won at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. See, what the Seahawks don’t have yet is a loss. But they also went without several other pieces - incredibly important pieces - of a good football team and still won the game. My point here, is that Seattle just won a very bad football game.
And then you mean to tell me that the best two interior defenders both went down, and the team held De’Von Achane to 30 rushing yards?? Can’t run, can’t stop the run, led to a 1-5 stretch in the second half of 2023. This time around, the team has enough firepower and coaching creativity on both sides to overcome. Unlike the OT victory against the New England Patriots, Seattle did not win through special teams. In fact they were quite bad.
NFL Seahawks Dolphins Undefeated Win Football
