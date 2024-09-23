Search Continues For Missing Children Last Seen In Tennessee House Fire

went missing after their grandparents' home in Bedford County caught on fire.Daniel told FOX 17 News that there is still a lot of unanswered questions.

"There was nothing found of them," Daniel says. "Not a morsel. They found a miniature poodle, a cockatoo bird and my parents... but nothing of either one of my children, nothing." The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released age progression photos in 2022 of what Chloie and Gage would look like at ages 17 and 19. Today, they would be 19 and 21 years old.

"Chloie and Gage could possibly still be out there," Daniel adds. "I have faith that they are... and to please not give up on them. Keep looking for them. Anything... the smallest thing could be the biggest thing to bring them home.""The AMBER Alert remains active, and our investigation is still open and ongoing. Agents continue to follow up on any tips or leads they get or uncover.

Missingchildren Tennessee Amberalert Housefire Bedfordcounty

