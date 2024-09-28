Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Very Eager' To Testify In Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'very eager' to testify and tell his story in his impending sex trafficking trial. Combs pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking , racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution Sept. 17. The rapper remained behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after two judges denied his request to be released on bail. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The music industry heard rumblings of Diddy's alleged sexual inclinations for years Combs was allegedly known as a 'highly sexual individual' for years within the music industry. 'It was always sort of known that if you went to a party at Puff's house and were you to stay past certain hours that you might be introduced to some sort of massive orgy,' Adam Grandmaison, host of the 'No Jumper' podcast, claimed in the documentary.
Diddy likely wouldn't accept a plea deal Combs' lawyer presumed the 'I'll Be Missing You' singer would not accept a plea deal. He believes he's innocent,' Agnifilo said. 'And what's more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself — for his family and for everybody who's been targeted by the federal government. 'He feels an obligation to those people to say, ‘You know what, maybe I can break the model. Maybe I can show the world that a Black man can win in federal court.’ And I think he probably is the only person I know of who might be able to actually accomplish that goal.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Music Industry Allegations
