Sean Combs Awaits Trial Alongside Other High-Profile Inmates

Combs is being held in custody while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering allegations. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in court, who was arrested last week on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, is being housed in the same living space of a federal detention center in Brooklyn as disgraced former crypto execThe sources describe the unit as a barrack-style area currently housing about 18-20 inmates.

Combs was denied bail last week as he awaits trial on the federal charges. The music mogul has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He has remained in custody in New York City since his arrest Sept. 16 at his Manhattan hotel by federal agents.Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," a statement from his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo read at the time."These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the securities fraud conspiracy that doomed his cryptocurrency exchange and a related hedge fund, Alameda Research. U.S. prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried and other top executives of looting customer accounts on the crypto exchange FTX to make risky investments, make millions of dollars of illegal political donations, bribe Chinese officials and buy luxury real estate in the Caribbean.

