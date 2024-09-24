Seahawks Turnovers Haven't Led To A Single Touchdown In 23 Games

The Seattle Seahawks have turned it over four times in the first three games of the 2024 season. Geno Smith has been picked off three times, including twice deep in his own territory, while punt returner Dee Williams fumbled inside his own 15 in his debut against the Denver Broncos. How many touchdowns have the Seahawks allowed off of those costly turnovers? Zero.

You have to go back to Week 16 in 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs for the last touchdown allowed off a turnover. Geno Smith was intercepted in the end zone, and the Chiefs eventually turned it into a Mahomes touchdown run. The two Rams turnovers in the 2022 finale led to a combined three points, which means Seattle’s last 23 regular season giveaways have only resulted in 36 points for the opposition. “How does that compare to the rest of the league?” you ask. I have no clue.

