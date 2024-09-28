Seahawks Running Back Kenneth Walker III To Return Against Lions

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been removed from the team's injury report and will play Monday against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football , per Adam Schefter of ESPN.Walker has missed the last two games with an oblique injury, sidelining him during the Seahawks' wins over the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Walker last played during the Seahawks' Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

'It's the duo you've had all offseason and how you've envisioned our offense operating.' Walker has served as the Seahawks' primary back each of the last two seasons and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022. Charbonnet has primarily been a complementary back to Walker since the Seahawks drafted him out of UCLA. While the Seahawks will get Walker back, they will be without four key defenders.

