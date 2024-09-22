Seahawks' Pass Defense Showing Early Promise Under Mike Macdonald

In the final two seasons under Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks defense had a huge problem allowing explosive plays, especially against the pass. According to Stathead, the Seahawks gave up 110 pass plays of 20+ yards from 2022 to 2023, “good” for eighth most in the NFL . For context, the “Legion of Boom” gave up 104 explosive pass plays from 2012 to 2014, which is an extra season’s worth of games. Two weeks into the Mike Macdonald era, and the Seahawks pass defense has been excellent.

And yet, I’ll take the early positives to some degree. Why? Because even though previous Seahawks defenses have teed off on poor offenses before, they’ve also gotten reamed by Mason Rudolph, PJ Walker , Marcus Mariota, and Colt McCoy. This isn’t even to include the many “mini-explosives” allowed between 10-19 yards during that span. Seattle is allowing 3.5 net pass yards/attempt, which is tops in the league in this early season.

