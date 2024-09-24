Seahawks Make Practice Squad Moves Ahead of Lions Game

The Seattle Seahawks have once again made changes to the practice squad on Tuesday. It’s two more players in, two players out ahead of Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Seattle has signed cornerback Tyler Hall and 2023 Seahawks preseason standout Matt Gotel, while placing running back George Holani on practice squad IR due to his ankle injury, and releasing Marquise Blair for the second time in a matter of days.

The Seahawks signed Gotel to a reserve/futures contract before placing him on injured reserve during training camp. Gotel was waived off IR with an injury settlement, making him a free agent, and now it appears his bad ankle is all healed up and he’ll provide some practice squad depth at a time when both Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are dealing with respective injuries. Hall, whom the Seahawks worked out last week, has been added at the expense of safety Marquise Blair.

Seahawks NFL Practice Squad Injuries Roster Moves

