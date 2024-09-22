Seahawks' Leonard Williams Questionable To Return With Rib Injury

The Seattle Seahawks made a big splash at the trade deadline in 2023, acquiring defensive lineman Leonard Williams from the New York Giants. The Seahawks avoided Williams being an expensive half-season rental when they signed him to a hefty three-year contract when free agency arrived in the offseason, making Williams one of the keys up front for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks have announced that Williams will not return to the game against Miami.

