Seahawks Injury Report Update: Surprises and Snubs Ahead of Dolphins Showdown

The early slate of games for Week 3 is underway across the NFL , bringing the start of the late game matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins closer. As the Hawks battle injuries at several positions, all eyes are on the laundry list of the members of roster who were on the injury report at some point during the week. The team already moved right tackle George Fant to injured reserve Saturday, and now the rest of the players who will not suit up are known.

It was announced Friday that Uchenna Nwosu would be unlikely to suit up, while both Kenneth Walker and Jerome Baker were listed as doubtful, meaning their absence should not come as a surprise. What is a surprise is that all five members of the roster who were given the questionable designation - K’Von Wallace, Pharaoh Brown, Boye Mafe, Laviska Shenault and Derick Hall - are active.

Seahawks Dolphins NFL Injuries Injury Report

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks-Dolphins Friday injury report: George Fant out, Kenneth Walker doubtfulDerick Hall and Boye Mafe are both questionable.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks Injury Report: Four Players Out or Doubtful for Dolphins GameThe Seattle Seahawks have released their injury report ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, revealing that only four players are either out or unlikely to play. While Uchenna Nwosu remains sidelined with an MCL sprain, there's a chance several others could return.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander previews Seahawks vs. Dolphins on ‘Another Dolphins Podcast’Field Gulls managing editor Mookie Alexander was a special guest on Another Dolphins Podcast to preview the Seahawks vs. Dolphins.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks-Dolphins, NFL Week 3 final score: Seattle wins 24-3 over Tua-less DolphinsIt was ugly to watch for most of the afternoon, but the Seahawks and the Vikings are now the NFC’s only undefeated teams.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/23: Seahawks move to 3-0 after beating DolphinsRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits vs. Seahawks with chest injuryMiami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a chest injury in the second half.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »