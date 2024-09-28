Seahawks Injury Report: Grim News For Defense

The Week 4 injury report for the Seattle Seahawks is as grim as it can be on defense. We already knew defensive tackle Byron Murphy II would miss time due to his hamstring injury, but his absence is compounded by the fact that Leonard Williams is also out. Alright, so the defensive interior takes a huge hit. It can’t get worse than that, right? Yeah it can! Uchenna Nwosu is still out with his MCL sprain, having practiced for the first time all season on Wednesday.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said that none of those injuries is a long-term concern, and with Seattle headed for three games in 10 days that may factor into some of the injury management. Nwosu not going to IR was “worth a shot” to see if he could return sooner than his maximum six-week recovery, but it didn’t pan out. Derick Hall is now the top available pass rusher for the Seahawks, and if there was ever a time for Dre’Mont Jones to justify his contract, it’s now.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Injuries Defense Week 4

