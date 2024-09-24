Seahawks Face Tough Test Against Explosive Lions on Monday Night Football

For week four, the Seattle Seahawks are heading east for a prime-time matchup with the hot-flying Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football . The Seahawks are coming off a decidedly disheveled yet fairly easy win against the Miami Dolphins at home. An easy win thanks to the defense, which was dominant against the Dolphins and their second and third-string quarterbacks.

Detroit’s defense also held James Conner and the Arizona ground game to exactly 32 yards and 0 touchdowns to all players not named Kyler Murray. Murray was the rushing leader with 45 yards. On the offensive side of the ball, Jared Goff possibly has more weapons than any other quarterback in football. Receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are absolute monsters in the open field and can spin the score in their direction on any given play.

Seahawks Lions Monday Night Football NFL Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks vs Lions Early Picks, Predictions & Odds for MNF Week 4The Seahawks are undefeated, and our Seahawks vs. Lions predictions believe Seattle will cover in Motown.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/5: What do the pundits expect from our Seattle Seahawks?Read!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/20: Seahawks looking to improve on offense, defenseRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/13: Reasons to be encouraged by improving Seahawks offenseRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 8/30: Seahawks put new Geno Smith deal on hold, for nowRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/12: Seahawks defense making a strong impressionRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »