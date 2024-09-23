Seahawks Face Tough Test Against Dolphins Despite Tagovailoa Absence

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0, albeit against seemingly bad opposition in the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. This isn’t college football; there are no style points to be awarded by a committee. The Miami Dolphins figured to be Seattle’s first stern test of the season, and while this game may still yet be difficult given the overall talent of this Dolphins team, the absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes this a very different matchup.
Miami’s offense can still be dangerous even with Skylar Thompson at quarterback, and the Dolphins defense should be improved from previous seasons. The onus is on Seattle to play much cleaner football than we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, and prevent Thompson from getting into a comfort zone where he doesn’t have to be in obvious passing situations. The fun starts at 1:05 pm PT on CBS! Reminder: You are not allowed to discuss, ask, or link to illegal streams.
