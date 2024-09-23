Seahawks Face Tough Test Against Dolphins Despite Tagovailoa Absence

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0, albeit against seemingly bad opposition in the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. This isn’t college football; there are no style points to be awarded by a committee. The Miami Dolphins figured to be Seattle’s first stern test of the season, and while this game may still yet be difficult given the overall talent of this Dolphins team, the absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes this a very different matchup.

Miami’s offense can still be dangerous even with Skylar Thompson at quarterback, and the Dolphins defense should be improved from previous seasons. The onus is on Seattle to play much cleaner football than we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, and prevent Thompson from getting into a comfort zone where he doesn’t have to be in obvious passing situations. The fun starts at 1:05 pm PT on CBS! Reminder: You are not allowed to discuss, ask, or link to illegal streams.

NFL Seahawks Dolphins Tua Tagavaloa Skylar Thompson

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks vs. Dolphins, NFL Week 3: News, injury updates, odds, previews, recapThe Seahawks face the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins at Lumen Field.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion Casts Shadow Over Dolphins-Seahawks ShowdownThe Miami Dolphins face a challenging road trip to Seattle after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, leaving his status uncertain. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are riding high after an overtime victory over the Patriots, led by Geno Smith's impressive performance.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Tua Tagovailoa on IR, Dolphins starting Skylar Thompson at QB vs SeahawksSkylar Thompson poised for his fourth career start for the Miami Dolphins against Seattle in Week 3.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion, one week before Seahawks gameIt’s another scary head injury for the Dolphins quarterback.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks-Dolphins, NFL Week 3 final score: Seattle wins 24-3 over Tua-less DolphinsIt was ugly to watch for most of the afternoon, but the Seahawks and the Vikings are now the NFC’s only undefeated teams.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander previews Seahawks vs. Dolphins on ‘Another Dolphins Podcast’Field Gulls managing editor Mookie Alexander was a special guest on Another Dolphins Podcast to preview the Seahawks vs. Dolphins.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »