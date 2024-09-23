Seahawks Dominate Dolphins In A Sloppy Affair

Well that wasn’t fun to watch, was it? The Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins almost flatly refused to play anything resembling clean football for the majority of the game. It was still a 24-3 blowout win in which the Seahawks really never were threatening to lose, no matter how many self-inflicted wounds they committed. Thankfully for them, Miami was in self-immolation mode from the jump and gave the Seahawks a ton of room for error.

Hankins was at the center of that domination, with Miami struggling to move him in short-yardage situations. The linebackers: Tyrice Knight, Tyrel Dodson, and Drake Thomas Dodson recorded his first sack on a well-timed A-gap blitz, Tyrice Knight had a run stop TFL on Miami’s opening drive, and Drake Thomas was all over the field even with “only” two tackles and a pass defensed in the box score.

