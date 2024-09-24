Seahawks Dominate Dolphins But Suffer Defensive Line Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks handily defeated the Miami Dolphins Sunday 24-3 at Lumen Field, but in the process suffered a pair of injuries on the defensive line that could prove costly in the coming weeks. Both Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy left the game and did not return, though the reality is the team did not truly require the services of either to dominate the Dolphins .

Similar to how Jake Bobo’s lone pair of targets this season came while playing in his hometown, Haynes only real playing time so far on the 2024 season came when the Hawks were a stone’s throw from where Haynes played his college football at UConn. On the defensive side of the ball, Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones stepped up in the absence of Williams and Murphy. Reed, in particular saw an increase in playing time, being on the field for more than 80% of the defensive snaps played.

