Seahawks Defense Stifling Passers, Matching 'Steel Curtain' Feat

For the third game in a row, the Seattle Seahawks held their opponents to under 150 net yards passing. While Bo Nix and Jacoby Brissett both failed to crack 150 yards even before accounting for sack yards lost, Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle combined for 186 passing yards but lost 46 yards on six sacks, making for 140 net yards on the day. What does this all mean for the 3-0 Seahawks ? A little bit of history.

It’s still the type of stat I’d rather see than some of the horrendous ones we’ve been posting on the negative side over the past few years. A quick check on Pro Football Reference indicates that the 1979 Steelers played against Jim Hart , Dan Pastorini and Gifford Nielsen , and Steve Grogan during their 3-0 stretch. I do not know who Gifford Nielsen is without researching, but those other QBs were all veteran starters with various team or league-wide accolades.

