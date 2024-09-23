Seahawks Continue to Impress With Dominant Victory

***As most of you know, Cigar Thoughts is now a podcast. Check out this week’s conversation with Mitch Levy: — One thing NFL fans seem to struggle with, collectively, is seeing the forest for the trees. The Seattle Seahawks came into this game 2-0 but the yeah-buts still remained. “They’ve only beaten the Broncos and the Patriots!” many have said. “They haven’t played a real team yet!” Well, those Denver just blew out the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England strangled the Cincinnati Bengals.

The interior line was better than they’ve been but committed a lot of penalties because slow feet lead to grabby hands and no one showed up more ready to show out today than this officiating crew. Still, the line paved the way for 4.9 yards per carry and kept Smith upright to the tune of three sacks on 37 dropbacks. Look, this unit is not good and won’t be until Abe Lucas gets back.

