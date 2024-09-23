Seahawks Benefit From Rams' Stunning Comeback Victory Over 49ers

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks one of two NFC teams with a 3-0 record, they’re also two games clear of their division rivals on this first day of autumn. The Seahawks took care of the swiftly crumbling Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field, winning 24-3 despite 11 penalties, two turnovers, and way too many pressures allowed on Geno Smith. It was not the only victory on the day for Seattle. Despite a valiant effort yet again, the Arizona Cardinals lost 20-13 at home to the Detroit Lions.
Brock Purdy was gifted a terrible roughness penalty, only for the flag to rightfully be picked up because Jared Verse shoved him in bounds. On a day when the 49ers had six drops, Ronnie Bell had a terrible one deep down the field that would’ve given San Francisco first down in field goal range. When the 49ers punted the ball, they gave up a massive return to Xavier Smith, playing in his first NFL game. On the next snap, former Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson was interfered with by DeVondre Campbell.
NFL Seahawks Rams 49Ers Comeback Victory
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »