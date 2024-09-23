Seahawks Benefit From Rams' Stunning Comeback Victory Over 49ers

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks one of two NFC teams with a 3-0 record, they’re also two games clear of their division rivals on this first day of autumn. The Seahawks took care of the swiftly crumbling Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field, winning 24-3 despite 11 penalties, two turnovers, and way too many pressures allowed on Geno Smith. It was not the only victory on the day for Seattle. Despite a valiant effort yet again, the Arizona Cardinals lost 20-13 at home to the Detroit Lions.

Brock Purdy was gifted a terrible roughness penalty, only for the flag to rightfully be picked up because Jared Verse shoved him in bounds. On a day when the 49ers had six drops, Ronnie Bell had a terrible one deep down the field that would’ve given San Francisco first down in field goal range. When the 49ers punted the ball, they gave up a massive return to Xavier Smith, playing in his first NFL game. On the next snap, former Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson was interfered with by DeVondre Campbell.

