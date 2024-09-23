Seahawks Announce Weekly Game Captains, Connor Williams Leads Against Dolphins

If you aren’t already aware by now, the Seattle Seahawks are not doing season-long team captains like we saw under Pete Carroll. Instead, Mike Macdonald ’s Seahawks are doing weekly game captains, identical to what the Baltimore Ravens do under John Harbaugh. usually with some sort of theme for at least one player. This week, starting center Connor Williams gets captain duties against his former team, the Miami Dolphins .
“It’s a combination of guys who are doing a great job, guys who are trying to build up and give an opportunity to have a voice with the rest of the team, guys you want to recognize that deserve an opportunity to do those things. So, that’s really the thought behind it. It’s pretty much that simple. The guys know who the leaders are. You don’t need the title to be the leader of the team, but it’s important to build everybody else up I think.
