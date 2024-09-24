Seahawks' 3-0 Start: Playoff Picture Looking Bright

The Seattle Seahawks have started 3-0 for the first time since 2020. For eager and optimistic fans, like yours truly, this means playoff watch has begun. Though looking at playoff odds three weeks into the season is comical, there are some eye-opening numbers, especially looking towards Week 4. Since 1970, teams who start the season 3-0, playoff odds look great. According to NFL Football Operations data, 76% of 3-0 teams go on to make the playoffs.

However, some even better news for Seattle is the rest of the NFC West Standings. The rest of the NFC West are all 1-2, two full games behind the Seahawks. Now, this is still only three weeks, and the Seahawks have yet to play a single division game. However, according to NFL Football Operations data, only 32 percent of 1-2 teams make the playoffs. And since 2020 , 10 teams who started 1-2 made the playoffs, only about 25%. Last year , two teams who made the playoffs started 1-2.

