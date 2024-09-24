Scream tourism: Thrill seekers flock to terrifying destinations

A new trend dubbed ' scream tourism ' by travel experts has thrill seekers searching for destinations that illicit a frightening feel. Rob DelliBovi, CEO of RDB Hospitality Group and based in New York, told Fox News via email that scream tourism has always been a travel trend during Halloween time, but the tourism movement now encompasses the entire year. 'This is a new fad created by Halloween aficionados, who turned the holiday into a travel trend ,' he said.

America Haunts has haunted houses in California, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. 'On the more fun side, a place like Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios is very successful. Theme parks and ‘created’ scary experiences are a big part of this,' DelliBovi said.

The Borden House, home of Lizzie Borden in Fall River, Massachusetts, is an operating bed and breakfast attracting true crime aficionados and ghost hunters. Borden's father and step-mother were killed at the home more than 130 years ago, which also serves as a museum. Borden was accused and acquitted of the slayings. The summer and the Halloween seasons are typically the busiest at the Lizzie Borden House, with October 2022 having roughly 6,000 visitors, Fox News Digital reported.

great news for travel that 'trend travel' is back – it’s another sign that COVID-time is a thing of our past. This type of travel is secondary to what we’re used to, so it means even the spooky are out and about,' DellBovi said.

Scream Tourism Travel Trend Haunted Attractions Horror Experiences Ghost Tours

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scream Tourism: The New Travel Trend for Thrill SeekersA new travel trend dubbed 'scream tourism' is attracting thrill seekers to destinations that offer frightening and spooky experiences. Experts say this trend, fueled by Halloween enthusiasts, has expanded beyond the holiday season to encompass the entire year.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bella Hadid Dresses to Thrill in Fall's Most Sheer & Daring LooksWith a return to Paris Fashion Week and a new fragrance, all eyes are on the supermodel and entrepreneur.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

Titan submersible implosion: OceanGate's deadly failure could add new layer to 'millionaire thrill rides'With the U.S. Coast Guard hearing about OceanGate's ill-fated Titan submersible underway, experts say the case could lead to stricter regulations in the future.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

AL.com Top 25: This season’s college football thrill ride has only begunHow does the AL.com Top 25 look as the countdown to Alabama-Georgia begins?

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Delivers Both Nuance and Thrill on the RoadThornley Kelham’s latest Porsche 911 restomod is the first customer-commissioned project in its European Collection.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

I played Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s already a thrillOur first Monster Hunter Wilds hands-on demo showcased a more thrilling sequel that dials up the series' cinematic nature.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »