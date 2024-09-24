Scream tourism: Thrill seekers flock to terrifying destinations

A new trend dubbed ' scream tourism ' by travel experts has thrill seekers searching for destinations that illicit a frightening feel. Rob DelliBovi, CEO of RDB Hospitality Group and based in New York, told Fox News via email that scream tourism has always been a travel trend during Halloween time, but the tourism movement now encompasses the entire year. 'This is a new fad created by Halloween aficionados, who turned the holiday into a travel trend ,' he said.
America Haunts has haunted houses in California, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. 'On the more fun side, a place like Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios is very successful. Theme parks and ‘created’ scary experiences are a big part of this,' DelliBovi said.
The Borden House, home of Lizzie Borden in Fall River, Massachusetts, is an operating bed and breakfast attracting true crime aficionados and ghost hunters. Borden's father and step-mother were killed at the home more than 130 years ago, which also serves as a museum. Borden was accused and acquitted of the slayings. The summer and the Halloween seasons are typically the busiest at the Lizzie Borden House, with October 2022 having roughly 6,000 visitors, Fox News Digital reported.
great news for travel that 'trend travel' is back – it’s another sign that COVID-time is a thing of our past. This type of travel is secondary to what we’re used to, so it means even the spooky are out and about,' DellBovi said.
