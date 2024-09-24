Scream Tourism: The New Travel Trend for Thrill Seekers

A new trend dubbed ' scream tourism ' by travel experts has thrill seekers searching for destinations that illicit a frightening feel. Rob DelliBovi, CEO of RDB Hospitality Group and based in New York, told Fox News via email that scream tourism has always been a travel trend during Halloween time, but the tourism movement now encompasses the entire year. 'This is a new fad created by Halloween aficionados, who turned the holiday into a travel trend,' he said.

America Haunts has haunted houses in California, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. 'On the more fun side, a place like Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios is very successful. Theme parks and ‘created’ scary experiences are a big part of this,' DelliBovi said.

The Borden House, home of Lizzie Borden in Fall River, Massachusetts, is an operating bed and breakfast attracting true crime aficionados and ghost hunters. Borden's father and step-mother were killed at the home more than 130 years ago, which also serves as a museum. Borden was accused and acquitted of the slayings. The summer and the Halloween seasons are typically the busiest at the Lizzie Borden House, with October 2022 having roughly 6,000 visitors, Fox News Digital reported.

great news for travel that 'trend travel' is back – it’s another sign that COVID-time is a thing of our past. This type of travel is secondary to what we’re used to, so it means even the spooky are out and about,' DellBovi said.

Scream Tourism Haunted Hotels Ghost Tours Travel Trends Thrill Seekers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Scream tourism' trend has Halloween fans and travelers flocking to creepy spots all year roundScream tourism is the latest travel trend ahead of Halloween with visitors searching for scary, thrilling and frightening destinations across the United States.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Samara Weaving Cements Her Scream Queen Status in New ‘Azrael’ Images [Exclusive]dlddSamara Weaving running through the woods in Azrael/dd/dl

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Scream’s Ghostface Is Brutal in New Mortal Kombat 1 Expansion TrailerThe launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns features a brutal fatality from horror icon Ghostface from the Scream films.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

New name, new school: Waynedale Local Schools begins a new eraPosition: Multimedia Journalist

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

In New Orleans, nonprofits see new money and new inclusive approach from the NBA FoundationThe National Basketball Association formalized its giving over the past four years through a new $300 million grantmaking arm.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

In New Orleans, nonprofits see new money and new inclusive approach from the NBA FoundationNEW ORLEANS (AP) — A classic summertime scene unfolded at a nonprofit's newest site. The girls' team was winning a lively indoor kickball game among young

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »