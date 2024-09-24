Scientists Develop New Electrolyte Designs for More Efficient Energy Processes

Scientists are pioneering a new approach to designing electrolytes for more energy-efficient and less carbon-intensive electrochemical processes . They hope to improve electrolyte performance in applications such as iron production for steel.

That is the aim of the new Center for Steel Electrification by Electrosynthesis , an Energy Earthshot Research Center funded by the Department of Energy and led by DOE's Argonne National Laboratory. Past research has focused on changing the solvent to different compositions using a single salt at varying concentrations. ​"In our view, the best path forward to improved electrolytes is mainly through different anions for the salt," Connell said. ​"Changing the anion chemistry could lead to both more energy-efficient electrochemical processes and a longer-lasting electrolyte.

The aim is to develop a set of design principles that yield the best contact ion pairs for the electrolyte suited to the demands of steelmaking as part of C-STEEL. ​"With these principles in mind, we hope to discover an affordable, long-lasting electrolyte that yields the most efficient process for making iron for steel," Connell said.

Electrolytes Energy Efficiency Carbon Emissions Electrochemical Processes Iron Production

