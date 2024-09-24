Scientists Develop New Electrolyte Designs for More Efficient Energy Processes

Scientists are pioneering a new approach to designing electrolytes for more energy-efficient and less carbon-intensive electrochemical processes . They hope to improve electrolyte performance in applications such as iron production for steel.
That is the aim of the new Center for Steel Electrification by Electrosynthesis , an Energy Earthshot Research Center funded by the Department of Energy and led by DOE's Argonne National Laboratory. Past research has focused on changing the solvent to different compositions using a single salt at varying concentrations. "In our view, the best path forward to improved electrolytes is mainly through different anions for the salt," Connell said. "Changing the anion chemistry could lead to both more energy-efficient electrochemical processes and a longer-lasting electrolyte.
The aim is to develop a set of design principles that yield the best contact ion pairs for the electrolyte suited to the demands of steelmaking as part of C-STEEL. "With these principles in mind, we hope to discover an affordable, long-lasting electrolyte that yields the most efficient process for making iron for steel," Connell said.
Electrolytes Energy Efficiency Carbon Emissions Electrochemical Processes Iron Production
