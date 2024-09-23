School Photographer Fired After Allegedly Asking Students If She Could Eat Their Souls

A Virginia elementary school photographer reportedly lost her job after being accused of making improper remarks to young students, including allegedly asking one boy, 'Can I eat your soul?' The principal of Chittum Elementary School in Chesapeake, Bridget Outlaw, said in an email to parents last week that a photographer hired to take school pictures was escorted off campus for making 'inappropriate comments' to students, WTKR reported.

Once the comments were reported, school administration 'immediately addressed the issue, and this individual was escorted off of school property,' Outlaw said in an email to the school community last week, according to the local station. 'Parents of students who reported the concern were notified.' 'We want to commend our students for quickly reporting the incident,' Outlaw said.

School Photographer Inappropriate Comments Child Safety Lifetouch Virginia

