Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected in Central Ohio

Sct. rain showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. High: 78THURSDAY:Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will create a wet and slippery morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. The umbrellas will work overtime today as more rain showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has Central Ohio under a Marginal Risk for severe weather . An isolated strong storm will be capable of producing gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. While the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in southern Ohio. A few spotty showers may linger into the evening before a lull in the precipitation arrives. Clouds continue tonight with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Most of the showers will be in southern Ohio on Wednesday as the cold front exits the area. Clouds will persist with mostly cloudy skies by Thursday. We will briefly dry out before a tropical system brings us more moisture. As of the 2:00 a.m. advisory, potential tropical cyclone Nine will become Tropical Storm Helene later today. It will strengthen into a hurricane and slam the Florida Panhandle. Eventually, it will track into the Ohio River Valley.

Rain Showers Thunderstorms Severe Weather Tornado Risk Ohio

