Scarlett Johansson Returns to Marvel as Executive Producer for Thunderbolts

It's been no secret that Scarlett Johansson was reuniting with Marvel Studios on a project, but exactly what project that was had been kept under wraps more than Marvel plot details. However, MCU and Black Widow fans can now rest easy knowing the big secret has finally been unveiled. The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts * were released this morning in a Marvel press release, which also announced that Johansson will serve as an executive producer on the project.

In addition to Pugh, Thunderbolts* has assembled a star-studded cast for Marvel's most intriguing team-up project to date in the post-Endgame era of stories. Thunderbolts* will see Sebastian Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, and the first trailer even features a reference to The Winter Soldier where Bucky uses a grenade gun to destroy a car. David Harbour and Wyatt Russell will also return to the MCU and reprise their roles as The Red Guardian and U.S.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel Studios in 2025? Before Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters in May, Marvel will first introduce Anthony Mackie as Captain America for the first time on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World, which is due in theaters on February 14. After Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios will release one of its most anticipated projects of the year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby and will hit theaters on July 25.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Scarlett Johansson's last Marvel appearance in Black Widow, now streaming on Disney+.

