Savannah Guthrie May Be Ready To Turn The Page At 'Today'

Guthrie, 50, has her contract coming up for renewal next year, and honchos are worried she may also decide it’s time to seek new horizons.

According to the insider, “the replacement will be from people who are already there rather than paying an outsider tons of money to sit with Savannah.”Melvin currently serves as the news anchor on “Today” and is a co-host of the show’s third hour.4“NBC is looking to place one of them in Hoda’s position, whomever the audience gravitates to more will be the most likely replacement,” the insider said.

At present, there are no replacements on the radar for “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” with the execs likely to try out guest hosts to see who best gels with Bush Hager.

