Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta.

The news of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce endorsing Kamala Harris’ presidency was originally published as satire.Sept. 10 to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy. But contrary to what some social media users are saying, Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate.This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden's press secretary, ended a press conference when a reporter asked about Donald Trump's assassination attempt. Este es "vídeo de una inmigrante haitiana que asesinó y se comió al gato de sus vecinos" en Springfield, Ohio. "Sam Brown publicly supported forcing massive cuts to Social Security and Medicare and was caught on tape saying he admires the plan to phase out Social Security and Medicare in five years."

