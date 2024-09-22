Satellite Imagery Appears To Show Aftermath Of Ukrainian Strike On Russian Ammunition Depot

New satellite imagery appears to show the aftermath of a long-range Ukrainian strike on an ammunition depot inside Russia on Saturday, as Kyiv continues its persistent cross-border attacks on Moscow's key military sites.An image shared by the investigative arm of the U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty outlet on Saturday seemed to show a blaze at a munitions storage facility in southern Russia , which Ukraine said it had targeted overnight.

Kyiv estimated that around 2,000 tons of ammunition were stored at the site.The site stored munitions provided by Russian ally North Korea, Kyiv said. Western and Ukrainian officials have said that Pyongyang has provided significant amounts of munitions to Moscow for use in Ukraine.The U.S.

